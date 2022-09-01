Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated throughout the country with the utmost fervour. Bollywood celebs are doing it no different by welcoming Bappa and temple visits. On this grandeur festival, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday. The little boy can be seen making his way to the puja pandal in a video posted by a paparazzo account. He was seen in a white t-shirt and grey shorts. He was seen with his security guards instead of Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan.Also Read - Karan Johar Shares A Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan From Brahmastra And He's So Powerful - Watch Video

Watch AbRam Khan at Lalbaugcha Raja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Brings Ganpati Home - Times He Represented a Secular India Both Off And On Screen | See Pic

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the little one. They dropped heart emojis on the viral video. One of the users called her a cutie pie. Another user said, “Beautiful baby.” Also Read - 'Jawan Loading...' Say Fans as Shah Rukh Khan Gets Clicked With Deepika Padukone And Atlee in Chennai - See Viral Pics

Shah Rukh posted a picture of his Ganesh puja on Wednesday. In his photos, there were only a tiny glimpse of father-son praying the Ganesh idol. He captioned the post, “Ganpati Ji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

SRK & AbRam Welcome Ganpati Bappa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh’s next appearance will be as a cameo in the film Brahmastra by director Ayan Mukerji. The film marks Ranbir Alia’s debut on the silver screen together for first time. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy will also be seen in the pivotal roles.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!