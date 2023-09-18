Home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood Songs to Welcome Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day magnificent Hindu festival that begins on September 19, 2023. Since India is the home to culture and festivals, Indians celebrate each event with tremendous passion and energy. Here are some upbeat Bollywood songs to welcome Lord Ganesha. Wondering why? Bollywood is renowned for capturing the vibe of Bappa’s celebrations with the addition of a twist to the music for each event, especially Ganesh Chaturthi.

Top 10 Bollywood Songs to Welcome Ganpati Bappa

1. Deva Shree Ganesh– It is an upbeat song from the 2011 motion picture Agneepath. Amit Bhattacharya wrote the famous song’s lyrics, which were immediately popular and are ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. Tera Hi Jalwa– The Lord Ganesha-themed song from the 2009 film Wanted features none other than Salman Khan. With the excellent vocal talents of Wajid and Earl, Sajid Wajid created the song’s lyrics, which were written by Jalees Sherwani.

3. Mourya Re– One of the greatest selections for Ganesh Chaturthi is the song from the 2006 film Don, sung by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Shankar Mahadevan with Shahrukh Khan. It has catchy beats and lyrics that are devoted to Lord Ganpati..

4. Suno Ganpati Bappa Mourya– You may groove to an unusual song from the 2017 film Judwaa 2, which stars Varun Dhawan and features the mesmerizing voice of Amit Trivedi.

5. Aala Re Aala Ganesha– This song, which is dedicated to Ganpati Bappa and features entrancing vocals, comes from the film Daddy and was created by the musicians Wajid Ali and Dr. Ganesh Chandanshive.

6. Gajanana– The song, performed by Prashant Ingole, Sukhwinder Singh, and Shreyas Puranik, is from the multi-starrer film Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

7. Sadda Dil Vi Tu– It is a well-known song performed by Hard Kaur and created by the talented pair Sachin-Jigar from the dance drama ABCD: Any Body Can Dance from 2013. The song ended up becoming a huge success and was essential for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

8. Hey Ganaraya– Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and other performers are featured in Divya Kumar’s song from the ABCD: Any Body Can Dance sequel, ABCD 2. Welcome Lord Bappa with this groovy track!

9. Bappa– Vishal Dadlani sings the Lord Ganpati-themed song from the movie Banjo, with lyrics written by Amit Bhattacharya and starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Nargis Fakhri.

10. Om Ganapataye Namaha Deva– Another song from the movie Banjo that is devoted to Lord Ganesha and depicts Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is the song by Vishal Dadlani and Nakash Aziz.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all our readers!

