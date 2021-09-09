Ganesh Chaturthi Song Vighnaharta From Antim: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Ganpati song Vighnaharta from Antim: The Final Truth is out. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers releases the track and shows the epic face-off between the dreaded gangster played by Aayush and the fierce cop essayed by Salman. As the first song Vighnaharta from the film is here, the audience is welcomed into the world of Rahuliya, touching upon the varied aspects of his life.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Section 144 in Mumbai from Sept 10-19, Ganpati Processions Prohibited | Other Deets Inside

Presenting the diverse and distinct lives of a menacing gangster, who enters into people’s houses and shoots bullets at them, and an idealist police officer who pledged to clear goons, Vighnaharta opens up the world of crime and terror depicted by Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan. Also Read - Share Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 3 Days; Details Here

In the song, Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance, immersing into devotion for Lord Ganesh. Unfolding a completely different aspect of Aayush Sharma’s personality, the audience witnesses the actor in a power-packed action avatar for the first time, translating his hardwork and dedication on screen. Garnering praises and accolades for his remarkable transformation from a lean, lovable Gujarati guy-next-door to a bulked up, ripped, robust, dreaded gangster, Aayush Sharma also showcases his dance moves praying in front of the deity. Also Read - Maharashtra Ganesh Chaturthi: Govt Prohibits Physical Darshan, Asks Organisers to Make Darshan Available Online

Watch the song here:

Earlier, director Mahesh Manjrekar revealed Aayush Sharma shot for the song despite an injury with a fractured arm.

Revealing the ultimate battle between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, the song presented montages from the varied aspects of both characters’ lives, raising the anticipation for the film.