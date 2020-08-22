The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated tomorrow on July 22, 2020 all over India with much pomp, fervor, and devotion. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesha is worshiped as the remover of obstacles and he is the first to be invoked in any puja. The Ganpati festival is one of the most important festivals of Maharashtra and goes on for the whole of ten days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi. Lord Ganesha has around 108 names out of which the more popular ones are Vighnaharta, Avighna, Ekadanta, Vinayak, Akurath among others. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Processions Not Allowed in Tamil Nadu But Individuals Can Immerse Idols, Says Madras High Court

Ganpati idols are also brought into homes and people pray to their deity for happiness, prosperity and good luck. In Mumbai, huge pandals are created where the entire community collects to pay their respects to their revered God. Lalbaughcha Raja is the most famous Ganpati idol in Mumbai and it is believed that he has the power to fulfill your dreams and prayers. However, this year amid coronavirus pandemic, people will not celebrate on a big scale. Also Read - Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here's How You Can Celebrate The Ganpati Festival in An Eco-Friendly, Socially-Distant Way

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva – Lord Ganesh Aarti

Sukh Karta Dukh Harta – Lord Ganesh Aarti

Sindoor Lal Chadhayo

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya Gauri Tanaya

Shree Ganesha Deva – Agneepath