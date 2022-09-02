Ranveer Deepika at Ambani’s Ganesh Visarjan: The Ambanis are now prepared to say goodbye to the adored deity, while India is still deeply involved in celebrating Ganpati Bappa’s homecoming. Businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family participated in Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday evening along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. One of Bollywood’s favourite couples rode in a truck heavily adorned with marigold flowers with the Ambanis. The Padmaavat actor sat on a bench as she watched the festivities while the powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer danced to the joyous music.Also Read - Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Date, Auspicious Time and Rituals to Follow For Ganpati Bappa's Vidai

In a video, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing to the Agneepath song Deva Shree Ganesha in a white kurta-pyjama. While Deepika Padukone wore a cream salwar suit, a dupatta across her shoulders, and large earrings. Shloka Mehta, the wife of Akash Ambani, joined them in a mint sharara, and Radhika Merchant can be seen in a patterned sharara.

WATCH RANVEER-DEEPIKA AT AMBANI’S GANESH VISARJAN:



There are several men wearing orange kurtas and masks surrounding the open-sided, back of the truck. In the video, you can also see the Ambani home’s decor.

The Ambanis lavishly welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home on August 31. Tina Ambani, the industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife, posted a little video of the idol on Instagram and the caption read, “On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we bow to the Lord Ganesha who has a huge body and a curved elephant trunk and whose brilliance is equal to billions of Suns. May he always remove all obstacles from all our endeavors. Ever thankful to @amitabhbachchan for his soulful rendition of this powerful Ganesh mantra.”

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani co-stars appeared together at the Filmfare Awards, which were hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh’s ladylove Deepika presented Singh with the best actor award on stage. Ranveer earned the award for his work in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama, 83. In the movie, Ranveer portrayed cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika played his wife Romi Bhatia.

