Lawrence Bishnoi warns Salman Khan: The Delhi Police special cell on Sunday stated that during Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder interrogation, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has warned that he and his community will never forgive Bollywood star Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck unless the Bollywood superstar makes a public apology. Bishnoi stated that the superstar’s fate, in connection to the blackbuck poaching case, will be decided by him and not any court.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Gets Pushed to February 2023 to Make Way For Salman's Bigg Boss 16? - Check Out The Details

HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) told Hindustan Times, in an interview that during the interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him. The officer further added that he would only change his mind if Salman and his father Salim Khan apologise to his community in public in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them. Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Says Salman Khan Doesn't Listen in Bigg Boss: 'He Was Disinterested'

For the unversed, Salman Khan was accused of hunting down to Chinkaras at Bawad in Mathania near Jodhpur in 1998 when the actor was shooting for ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain.’ Salman was sentenced five-year jail term and Rs 10,000 penalty in the Blackbuck poaching case, however later, he was granted bail. Also Read - Salman Khan's Lawyer Receives Death Threat: 'You Will Meet The Same Fate As Sidhu Moosewala'