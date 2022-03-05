Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Actor Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was launched in theatres on Friday and has already made a sensation at the box office. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheswari, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. According to Bhansali Productions, the film has so far grossed Rs 108.3 crores. It got off to a great start, gathered a lot of traction over the weekend, and then trended brilliantly during the week.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Beats Ranveer Singh's 83 After Day 7 at Box Office - Check First Week Detailed Collection Report

Gangubai Kathiawadi depicts Ganga's ascent to dominance and renown from a modest small-town girl in Gujarat to the undisputed queen of Kamathipura in Mumbai, based on S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges' hard-hitting book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' Revealing the news on his Instagram account, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared a poster of the film and captioned it, "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye THEEEENK YOUUUU BOOK TICKETS: link in bio #GangubaiKathiawadi, IN CINEMAS NOW! (sic)."

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film performs fantastically at the box office on its first week. Check the first-week Box Office breakup of Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.30 crore

Monday: Rs 8.19 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.01 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.21 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.40 crore (approx)

After the pandemic standards were relaxed, enabling 100 percent occupancy in theatres, the film’s economy boomed. The film is still among the top three highest-grossing films of the pandemic, with a gross of Rs 68.93 crore on a non-holiday.

Watch this space for all the latest box office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!