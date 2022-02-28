Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 3: Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt takes a superb start at the Bollywood box office, so understandably there’s a lot of interest in how it performs to get a sense of how the North industry is rebounding after 2021 being the toughest year. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Shantanu M, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial witnessed increase in occupancy. After Pushpa and Badhai Do, the moviegoers have now witnessed another biggest release and it seems like there would be some sort of rejuvenation for a film’s business.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt's Film Gets a Huge Jump on Saturday - Check Detailed Collection Report

Gangubai Kathiawadi Opening Weekend Collection Worldwide

Alia Bhatt led Gangubai Kathiawadi has bring back the houseful board in cinemas. On social media, the fans across the globe are eyeing 50 crore worldwide gross today as Day 3 (Sunday) headed for approx. Rs 25 crores worldwide. On Friday, the film made Rs 10.5 crore, while on Saturday, it made Rs 23.5 crore. While numbers of film’s Day 3 box office collections are not out yet, the film has reportedly taken a huge jump of around 35%. Yes, you heard that right! As per trade analyst Girish Johar, “Numbers flowing in… aprox 35% jump for Sun BO from Sat BO💥💥💫💞 … weekdays performance key !!” Isn’t that Amazing? Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hails Alia Bhatt's Performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says, 'Words Aren't Enough'



We know words aren’t enough to describe Alia’s performance. However, what is also working at the BO is the word of mouth, which is very strong. India.com rated Gangubai Kathiawadi with 4 stars and wrote in its review, “This is not your usual Bhansali film with giant sets, dreaminess in the songs and fantasy being painted in front of your eyes. This is gritty, full of discomfort, harsh and real. Alia maintains a certain quietness in her eyes. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Enters The Same League As 83 And Sooryavanshi With Record-Breaking Box Office Collection On Day 1

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 4th highest all-time opening day grosser

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collections beat Guzaarish’s collection and becomes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 4th highest all-time opening day grosser. Guzaarish starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had collected Rs. 4 cr on opening day. SLB’s previous releases Padmaavat collected Rs. 24 cr, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela had collected Rs. 16 cr, and Bajirao Mastani collected Rs. 12.8 cr.

We shall wait to know how much Gangubai Kathiawadi has earned on the opening weekend. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!