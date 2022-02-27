Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 2: Gangubai Kathiawadi has blown up at the box office. Alia Bhatt’s powerful performance, combined with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s excellent direction, ensured that the theatres were packed. The picture had a strong opening at the box office, and the numbers were high on Day 2 as well. The film is expected to gross between Rs 37 and 40 crores in its opening weekend, which will be a wonderful outcome for Alia Bhatt’s film.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hails Alia Bhatt's Performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says, 'Words Aren't Enough'

On Friday, the film made Rs 10.5 crore, while on Saturday, it made Rs 23.5 crore. It's more than twice as much. The film's remarkable success has been attributed to positive word-of-mouth.

Day 2: Box Office Jump for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The film based on Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai has shown a universal jump of 20% from the Friday box office. Analyst Girish Johar predicts a promising weekend for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Numbers flowing in… minimum 20% jump for Sat BO from Fri BO …wide release, good wknd is a certain now 💥💥💫💞 … weekdays performance key !!#GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali #BOEstimates — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 26, 2022

Promising Weekend for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Box office report says the film is expected to gross 36-37 crore, indicating that it’s a definite hit over the weekend. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film eyes Rs 40 crore for its opening weekend in India. He wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi SOLID SATURDAY Eyes ₹ 40 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend* in #India… #GangubaiKathiawadi flower nahin, fire hain (sic).”

Global Performance of Gangubai Kathiawadi

According to box office reports, the picture had a 30-35 percent occupancy rate in Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as a solid opening globally. In the film, Alia Bhatt portrays Ganga, a lady who travels from Gujarat to Mumbai with her partner but is sold off after a betrayal and forced into prostitution. She subsequently becomes Gangubai, a madame in Kamathipura’s red-light district, and climbs to power. She fights for women’s rights and rises to prominence in politics. It is said to be the biggest crowd-puller overseas by Taran Adarsh.

SLB: THE BIG CROWD PULLER IN OVERSEAS… #SLB enjoys a loyal fan base in the international markets… #HDDCS, #Devdas, till #Padmaavat, every film was a money spinner #Overseas… Now #GangubaiKathiawadi is doing wonders in key #Overseas markets… Check out the day-wise data… pic.twitter.com/LCwTV79DHs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

