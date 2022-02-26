Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews and critical acclaim. The much-awaited film which stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ajay Devgn in titular roles hit the big screens this Friday. They say the numbers don’t lie and this time, the numbers are in Alia’s favour.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Appreciates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Here's Why

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiwadi opened with good numbers and set the cash registers ringing on the very first day. The film raked in a solid Rs 10.50 crore and became Alia Bhatt’s highest performing solo opening film. The film is expected to pick-up during the weekend, especially in metro cities.

Gangu In The Same League As 83 And Sooryavanshi

Gangubai Kathiawadi has set a new record in terms of the highest opening in the pandemic era. Here are the top 3 highest opening films in the pandemic:

Sooryavanshi – Rs 26.29 crore

83: The Film – Rs 12.64 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Rs 10.50 crore

What’s interesting to note is that both Sooryavanshi and 83: The Film were both holiday releases. While Sooryavanshi released on Diwali, 83 hit the theatres on Christmas. Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has the record for highest opening film on a non-holiday release date in the pandemic era.

Alia Breaks Her Own Record

It is safe to say that Gangubai has now beaten – rather, surpassed her predecessor Sehmat. Yes, you heard it right. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, which hit the screens back in 2018, earned Rs 7.53 crore on day 1 in pre-Covid times, with 100% theatre occupancy. Gangubai Kathiawadi has earned Rs 10.50 crore post-Covid, with only 50% theatre occupancy.

#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr – ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bajQrEHV29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2022

We congratulate Alia for such an incredible achievement.