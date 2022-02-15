Jab Saiyaan Out: The first song ‘Dholida’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has made the entire country of India dance to the tunes of Garba. While we dance to the music, the film’s creators have released the film’s most unique single, Jab Saiyaan, today. Gangubai was known for her unanticipated nuances and remarkable life story, and she never failed to surprise her audience.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Romantic Picture From Brahmastra Revealed, Fans Call Their Chemistry Pure Magic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has crafted this gorgeous music with the voice of lovely Shreya Ghoshal and lyrics written by AM Turaz, which touches on one such facet. Along with this beautiful tune, Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces Shantanu Maheshwari as one of the film's main protagonists. Jab Saiyaan will take you back to your first love, and it features an emotional story between Alia Bhatt and him.

Listen to the song here:

Singer Shreya Ghoshal who considers this as one of her favorites from the film says, “Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It’s always a learning experience for me every time I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He’s a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!”

Did you like this song? We sure did.