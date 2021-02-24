Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, on Wednesday, dropped the teaser of the keenly-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi on the occasion of the renowned director’s birthday and Alia Bhatt’s flawless dialogue delivery in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi is something you can’t miss. Gangubai Kathiawadi is the biggest project of Bhansali and teaser of 1:30 minutes show Alia Bhatt in Gangubai’s character and the role she is playing is jaw-dropping as the actor delivers dialogues by using her booming voice to bring in that great effect that is extremely impressive. While sharing the teaser with her fans, Alia firstly wished Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She wrote: “Happy Birthday Sir.. I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!Red heart”. Alia’s look in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi is just unmissable. Dressed in a saree, with her hair tied in a long braid, the actor aced the character of a traditional Gujju lady. Also Read - Who Was Gangubai Kathiawadi? Alia Bhatt to Play Gujju Lady in The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film, Check New Poster

Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and several stars took to their respective social media handles to appreciate the performance of Alia Bhatt. KJo wrote: "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical…. What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! Fire". PeeCee wrote: "Alia!!!! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."

Watch the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi here:

On Wednesday morning, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a new and intriguing poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the photo, the actor is seen in green ethnic attire with long braided hair and a veil placed on her head. She is seen keeping her legs on a chair and giving an intense look with a minimal smile.

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ (Mumbai’s red-light area). The story of the film is expected to be taken out of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Gangubai Kothewali was a sex worker, and the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, Maharashtra, India in the 1960s. Gangubai was sold into prostitution at an early age by her male suitor, Ramnik Lal, after running away from home to Mumbai. It has been reported that the man who sold her was her lover and he sold for a sum of Rs 500. There was a time when Gangubai Kathiawadi was known as one of the most prized sex workers of Kamathipura.

Watch the film on July 30, 2021, to know more about Gangubai Kathiawadi.