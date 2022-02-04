After what seems like an eternity, the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was released today. Fans were excited to see Alia Bhatt channel her inner empress as she stepped into the shoes of Gangubai. The trailer has left Twitter in awe of Alia’s acting skills, film’s cinematography and the set design. Several Twitter users lauded Alia for portraying the feisty queen effortlessly. Take a look at some of the reactions below:Also Read - Shahid Afridi Bags Unwanted Record, Bowls Most Expensive Spell in History of PSL on Return to T20 League

She got me at here🥺🔥

The helplessness of a desperate girl is depicted wonderfully! #AliaBhatt Take a bow! 🙌#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/Flxqg6ZDI6 — DayDreamerr🌺🍀 (@trickyteen_00) February 4, 2022

She ate it and left no crumbs #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/y5aleg47g0 — Usfa (@surkhrooh_) February 4, 2022

Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of Karim Lala in the film, also earned praise for his role.

The cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee was also lauded by fans.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the cinematography of the legendary @sudeepdop Dada ❤, the BEST 🔥👑#GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/WWb7a2OE9y — A ❤ RK (@anomittroshah) February 4, 2022

That’s not all. Actor Vijay Raaz, who plays the role of a trans sex worker in the film, left Twitterverse pleasantly surprised with his appearance.

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Raaz.

Chameleon actors 💨💅#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/BqRP1SjTSz — my chand 🌙 (@queenxalia) February 4, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Raaz.

Yes one more appreciation for the great Vijay Raaz

You have delivered your best…

All the very best to the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi .. — cricket jeevan… (@MankadJapan) February 4, 2022

Did you like the trailer? Sound off in the comments below.