Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: Starring Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been released on the big screen and ever since the first show got over, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is getting unanimously positive response. Lead heroine Alia Bhatt has donned a never-seen-before avatar as the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura. She has played a powerful role of Gangubai and has been receiving much love and praise from her B-Town pals, family and Twitterati. Netizens are also highly impressed by Alia Bhatt's brilliant performance and flooded Twitter with their heartfelt reviews. Notably, #GangubaiKathiawadi is trending on the microblogging site with Twitterati going all gaga over it. Netizens are blown away by Alia's performance and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction and have even declared the upcoming film a "masterclass in filmmaking".

Without doubting Bhansali being a brilliant writer, a Twitter user wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi is so gripping and engaging right from the beginning.@aliaa08 amuses us with her performance in such a way that we can't take our eyes off from her even for a single frame. Bhansali's brilliance in writing can be seen clearly towards the end. Go watch for her🔥". Another wrote, "Such amazing acting!! No one could have suited this role better than alia..uff, kya kick-ass attitude ❤️ SLB movies are nain sukh prapti.. #GangubaiKathiawadi".

Have a look at the Twitter reactions of Gangubai Kathiawadi:

The world created by #SanjayLeelaBhansali in #GangubaiKathiawadi is mesmerising!

The photography, the music, the dialogues…it’s like watching poetry in motion! @aliaa08 is, in one word, superlative! Still reeling from the sights & sounds of #Gangubai. What a treat! https://t.co/RkqNLZ02tP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is a WINNER … legendary performance by Alia she literally made me speechless … and film making at its best by bhansali … HANDS DOWN TO BOTH … i dont know how many times im gonna watch this … its a SURPRISE!! And alia is coming around 3 here EXCITED 🤍✨ — K (@kabirRKF) February 25, 2022

Our dearest @Aliaa08 put a great deal of effort and love for #GangubaiKathiawadi ❤️

Wishing her a grand success. Best wishes to our very own @ajaydevgn @jayantilalgada @penmovies.

Also, wishing #SanjayLeelaBhansali and the entire team all the very best for the release today:) pic.twitter.com/CC6k1DRYXu — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 25, 2022

SLB HAS DONE IT AGAIN!#GangubaiKathiawadi is a top-notch film! @aliaa08 outdid herself, what a performance🔥 @ajaydevgn’s screen presence is the usp! The trailer didn’t do it justice on how good the film is, it’s much more than you expected it to be! 4/5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AN0i8M7Q3Q — 22/7 (@iMalfoyRKF) February 25, 2022

Well, what are your thoughts? Did you watch Gangubai Kathiawadi?