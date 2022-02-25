Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: Starring Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been released on the big screen and ever since the first show got over, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is getting unanimously positive response. Lead heroine Alia Bhatt has donned a never-seen-before avatar as the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura. She has played a powerful role of Gangubai and has been receiving much love and praise from her B-Town pals, family and Twitterati. Netizens are also highly impressed by Alia Bhatt’s brilliant performance and flooded Twitter with their heartfelt reviews. Notably, #GangubaiKathiawadi is trending on the microblogging site with Twitterati going all gaga over it. Netizens are blown away by Alia’s performance and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction and have even declared the upcoming film a “masterclass in filmmaking”.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review : Flower Nahi, Fire Hai Alia Bhatt in Bhansali's Hard-Hitting Magnum Opus
Without doubting Bhansali being a brilliant writer, a Twitter user wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi is so gripping and engaging right from the beginning.@aliaa08 amuses us with her performance in such a way that we can’t take our eyes off from her even for a single frame. Bhansali’s brilliance in writing can be seen clearly towards the end. Go watch for her🔥”. Another wrote, “Such amazing acting!! No one could have suited this role better than alia..uff, kya kick-ass attitude ❤️ SLB movies are nain sukh prapti.. #GangubaiKathiawadi”. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Will Either be Amazing or a Complete Comedy: Alia Bhatt | Watch Exclusive Interview
Have a look at the Twitter reactions of Gangubai Kathiawadi:
Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt Will Release as it is, Supreme Court Scraps Plea
Well, what are your thoughts? Did you watch Gangubai Kathiawadi?