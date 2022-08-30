Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: RRR directed by SS Rajamouli has been one of the biggest movies of the year. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the period drama is based on a fictitious story incorporating the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, namely Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. It was Ram Charan’s avatar as Lord Ram that gave us goosebumps. Fans are still in awe of the character that they recreated the look of Lord Ganesha. As the whole country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi from August 31, a Twitter user spotted Ganpati Bappa in RRR’s Ram Charan avatar with the same physique, abs, and hair. The Ganpati had that warrior look on his face and fans have been going crazy over this recreation.Also Read - LIVE: Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav in Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan? SC Hearing Underway

RAM CHARAN’S ‘RRR’ LOOK ON GANPATI IDOL:

Also Read - Urfi Javed Surprises Everyone With Her ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ Look, Sings ‘Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ – Watch Video

Also Read - Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Date, Auspicious Time and Rituals to Follow For Ganpati Bappa's Vidai

RRR turned out to be a monster blockbuster at the box-office and earned approximately Rs 1200 crore. Written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, this movie also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. RRR is the most expensive Indian film made on a budget of Rs 550 crore.