Salman Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan pics: Salman Khan visited her sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening as the family participated in the Ganpati Visarjan festivities. Like every year, Arpita welcomed Ganpati Bappa at her home and kept the idol for a day before immersing it in water. The pictures and videos from the Visarjan ceremony went viral on Thursday evening as Ayush held the Ganpati Bappa idol in his hands and carried it all the way. Salman, who was earlier seen performing the Ganesh Aarti on Wednesday at his sister’s place, was also clicked during the Visarjan ceremony.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan Performs Ganpati Aarti, Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Attend Too – Watch Video

The superstar wore a casual blue shirt with a pair of ripped denim. He posed for the paparazzi before entering Arpita-Ayush’s house. Salman’s mom Sushila Charak and former veteran actor Helen were also spotted during the family festivities. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan accompanied Ayush and also helped him distribute the sweets to the people during the Ganpati Visarjan. Also Read - Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Date, Auspicious Time and Rituals to Follow For Ganpati Bappa's Vidai

CHECK PICTURES FROM SALMAN KHAN’S GANPATI VISARJAN CEREMONY HERE:

On Wednesday, as Arpita and Ayush welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home, several Bollywood stars visited them to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Isabelle Kaif, Alvira Agnihotri, and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza among others were clicked at Arpita’s Ganpati bash. Also Read - Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Puja Timing, Muhurat, Vidhi For Ganpati Visarjan

Meanwhile, Salman recently announced his new film titled Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan earlier last month. The actor has got many big films in his pipeline including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pathaan in which he has a guest appearance, the third film in the Tiger series, and many more unannounced ones. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salman Khan!