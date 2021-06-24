Mumbai: Actor Nikita Rawal has filed an FIR against a stalker who has been following her for a while. She mentioned he would be at every event or gathering she attended. Nikita had given him a warning to him through the watchman but that didn’t deter the stalker, and she was forced to file a complaint. “I had issued multiple warnings through our watchmen and my driver. But the young boy is not listening to anything. It’s hampering my mental peace and it’s hampering him as well as he is doing nothing. I had to take this step and I hope the boy stops this and focuses on what’s important,” said Nikita, who has been part of films such as Garam Masala and Black & White. Also Read - I am a middle class man leading a simple life: John Abraham

“Anyone who has done it or is doing it is not on. There is more to life than running behind someone. Let’s focus on our work and prioritise that. Let’s stay safe and get vaccinated whenever we can,” Nikita added. Also Read - 'Akshay Kumar one of the best comedic actors'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Rawal (@nikita_rawal)

Also Read - B-Town celebs wish 'enduring star' Akshay Kumar on birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Rawal (@nikita_rawal)



A few days ago, Nikita Rawal in an interview with TOI revealed she loves monsoons. “Oh, yes I am a big fan of the monsoon, when it arrives, I feel beautiful from inside. I love how the surroundings turn lush green and the weather is so cool and rainy. I feel more romantic, too as the season is like that.”

(With inputs from IANS)