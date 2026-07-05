Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 2: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer receives strong audience response, crosses Rs 10 crore worldwide mark

Gatta Kusthi 2 continues its box office run with steady momentum on Day 2. The sports comedy featuring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi has already crossed an important milestone worldwide. Here’s how the film is performing in cinemas.

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Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 2 (PC: IMDb)

Gatta Kusthi 2 is slowly finding its rhythm at the box office after a decent opening. The sports comedy, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, has been pulling in steady crowds, especially family audiences who seem to be enjoying its light-hearted mix of humour, emotions, and wrestling drama. The film has also benefited from positive early word of mouth, which is helping it hold its ground in theatres. While Day 1 set the tone for a solid start, the real attention is now shifting towards how the film is performing on Day 2. Early trends suggest that Gatta Kusthi 2 is not just maintaining momentum but also showing a healthy jump in key regions, which is a good sign for its weekend run.

Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 2

On its second day in theatres, Gatta Kusthi 2 is continuing its steady run. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.75 crore on its day 2 with an overall occupancy of 35.8%. This also represents a 75.9% growth from the opening day collection. The film is maintaining audience interest, especially in Tamil Nadu and select overseas markets. As of now the film has collected around Rs 7.45 crore in India.

The film’s word-of-mouth response has played a key role in keeping footfalls stable. Family audiences, in particular, are turning up for the mix of comedy, emotions, and sports drama.

Gatta Kusthi 2 hits Rs 10 crore worldwide

One of the biggest highlights for the film so far is its worldwide performance. Within just two days, Gatta Kusthi 2 has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark globally on day 2, marking a strong early milestone for the sequel. According to Sacnilk, Gatta Kusthi 2’s worldwide collection is around Rs 10.42 crore, and overseas collection is Rs 1.85 crore, as of now.

The total of domestic collections and overseas support has helped the film reach this figure quickly. This early success shows that the film is connecting with its target audience, especially fans of light-hearted sports comedies.

About Gatta Kusthi 2

Gatta Kusthi 2 is a Tamil sports comedy drama directed by Chella Ayyavu. The film brings back Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, continuing the flavour of family entertainment seen in the first part. The story revolves around Veera and Keerthi, now navigating family life and wrestling tournaments, all mixed with humour and emotional moments. The supporting cast adds depth to the narrative, making it a complete entertainer for mass audiences.

The sequel has been positioned as a light-hearted yet emotional ride, and early audience reactions suggest that it is working well with family viewers.