Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 3: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi sports comedy sees 25% growth on weekend, earns Rs…

Gatta Kusthi 2 witnessed a strong jump at the box office on Day 3, helping the film post a solid opening weekend. Here's a look at its India earnings and worldwide collection.

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Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 3 (PC: Twitter)

Gatta Kusthi 2 has wrapped up its opening weekend on a positive note. After opening a decent response on Friday and picking up pace on Saturday, the sports comedy enjoyed its biggest day yet on Sunday. The steady rise in collections suggests that positive word of mouth is helping the film attract more audiences to cinemas. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the sequel has managed to strike a chord with family audiences through its mix of comedy, emotion, and sports drama. While the real challenge begins with the weekday collections, the first three days have given the makers enough reason to be optimistic. Here’s a look at the Gatta Kusthi 2’s Day 3 box office collection.

Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 3

Gatta Kusthi 2 collected Rs 6.20 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a healthy 25.3% jump over Saturday’s collection of Rs 4.95 crore, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 13.85 crore after its opening weekend.

Sunday witnessed improved occupancy of 44.2% across major centres, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where the film continued to perform strongly. Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore reported encouraging footfall during afternoon and evening shows, contributing significantly to the day’s earnings.

Gatta Kusthi 2 worldwide box office collection

Gatta Kusthi 2 has earned decent numbers overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 18.78 crore by the end of Day 3. This includes Rs 15.93 crore gross from India and Rs 2.85 crore from overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Although the overseas contribution is comparatively modest, the domestic market has remained the biggest strength for the film. Tamil Nadu continues to drive the majority of its earnings, while Karnataka and Kerala have also contributed steadily.

Can Gatta Kusthi 2 continue its winning run in th first week?

The coming weekdays will be crucial in deciding the Gatta Kusthi 2’s long-term success. Weekend growth is expected for most releases, but maintaining stable collections from Monday onwards is what determines whether a film can enjoy a lengthy theatrical run. Positive audience feedback has worked in the film’s favour so far, with many viewers praising its family-friendly entertainment and performances by Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

If the momentum continues, Gatta Kusthi 2 could emerge as one of the top Tamil releases of 2026.