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Gatta Kusthi 2 twitter review: Aishwarya Lekshmi-Vishnu Vishal delivers a strong performance; Netizens call it ‘Complete family entertainer’

Gatta Kusthi 2 has finally arrived in cinemas, and the first reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are already pouring in. Here's a look at the early Twitter verdict for Gatta Kusthi 2.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 3, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Gatta Kusthi 2 twitter review: Aishwarya Lekshmi-Vishnu Vishal delivers a strong performance; Netizens call it 'Complete family entertainer'
Gatta Kusthi 2 twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Gatta Kusthi 2 has finally arrived at the cinema. After a lot of wait, the sequel has made its way to theatres, and netizens have started sharing first impressions on social media. Within hours of the first shows, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with reactions from moviegoers eager to give their verdict. From comments on Vishnu Vishal’s performance to appreciation for Aishwarya Lekshmi’s screen presence, the film has sparked plenty of discussion online. So, what exactly are the audiences saying? Is Gatta Kusthi 2 living up to expectations, or has it left fans wanting more? Take a look at the early Twitter reactions for Gatta Kusthi 2 

Gatta Kusthi 2 Twitter reactions  

The first wave of reactions on X for Gatta Kusthi 2 has been largely positive. Many viewers have described Gatta Kusthi 2 as a complete family entertainer that successfully blends comedy, emotions, and family elements. Several users have praised Vishnu Vishal for delivering another entertaining performance, while Aishwarya Lekshmi has received appreciation for her confident screen presence and chemistry with her co-star.

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Fans have also highlighted the film’s humour, saying many of the comedy sequences landed well with theatre audiences. Check out the Twitter reactions for Gatta Kusthi 2:

Gatta Kusthi 2 plot  

Gatta Kusthi 2 continues the story with a fresh conflict centred around family relationships, social expectations, and wrestling. The sequel follows a house husband whose commitment to his family is tested as misunderstandings begin to affect his personal life. The story focuses on romance, comedy, emotions, and sports while delivering a strong family message. 

Gatta Kusthi 2 cast  

Gatta Kusthi 2 features Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, reprising their popular on-screen pairing. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel also includes Karunas, Munishkanth, and Kaali Venkat as supporting cast that adds to the film’s comedy and emotional moments.  

Gatta Kusthi 2 has received a positive response on Twitter, with audiences appreciating its humour and family-friendly appeal. So, this can be a good pick to watch this weekend with family. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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