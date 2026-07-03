Gatta Kusthi 2 twitter review: Aishwarya Lekshmi-Vishnu Vishal delivers a strong performance; Netizens call it ‘Complete family entertainer’

Gatta Kusthi 2 has finally arrived in cinemas, and the first reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are already pouring in. Here's a look at the early Twitter verdict for Gatta Kusthi 2.

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Gatta Kusthi 2 twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Gatta Kusthi 2 has finally arrived at the cinema. After a lot of wait, the sequel has made its way to theatres, and netizens have started sharing first impressions on social media. Within hours of the first shows, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with reactions from moviegoers eager to give their verdict. From comments on Vishnu Vishal’s performance to appreciation for Aishwarya Lekshmi’s screen presence, the film has sparked plenty of discussion online. So, what exactly are the audiences saying? Is Gatta Kusthi 2 living up to expectations, or has it left fans wanting more? Take a look at the early Twitter reactions for Gatta Kusthi 2.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Twitter reactions

The first wave of reactions on X for Gatta Kusthi 2 has been largely positive. Many viewers have described Gatta Kusthi 2 as a complete family entertainer that successfully blends comedy, emotions, and family elements. Several users have praised Vishnu Vishal for delivering another entertaining performance, while Aishwarya Lekshmi has received appreciation for her confident screen presence and chemistry with her co-star.

Fans have also highlighted the film’s humour, saying many of the comedy sequences landed well with theatre audiences. Check out the Twitter reactions for Gatta Kusthi 2:

#GattaKusthi2 First Half Review ⭐

Fun and entertaining first half. ❤️ ▸ A pakka family commercial entertainer with a simple storyline, just like the first part. ▸ Vishnu Vishal shines as the house husband. His humour works really well. ▸ Aishwarya Lekshmi delivers a… pic.twitter.com/ZnPSxncs14 — Sekar (@itzSekar) July 3, 2026

#GattaKusthi2 – Fun & Emotional First half – Film starts with the same point where the first half is left

– VishnuVishal, AiswaryaLekshmi & the Kid performance was. Especially Father & Daughter bond connected well♥️

– There are plenty of fun moments which mostly worked

-… pic.twitter.com/9nWpFFpcl4 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 3, 2026

#GattaKusthi2 First Half Review – A Pakka Old School Commercial Entertainer so far with a Simple Plotline..

– #VishnuVishal Shines as a House husband.. His Innocent Humour worked well..

– #AishwaryaLekshmi Equally holds the drama with a serious performance.. That kid… pic.twitter.com/K0ZRa8kGvL — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 3, 2026

#GattaKusthi2 This film is a fantastic entertainer that really hits all the right notes for a masala film. The fun and easy-going story, along with a good and consistent flow of humour, makes it a delightful watch. There are so many moments in the film that will resonate… — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) July 3, 2026

#GattaKusthi Review : Jolly Fun Ride! My Rating: 3.5/5 A breezy family entertainer packed with solid laughs, heart, and emotions! When sequels are bombing left and right, director @ChellaAyyavu nails it with the perfect blend of comedy and lady sentiments. Screenplay &… pic.twitter.com/022ath6Xkx — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 3, 2026

#GattaKusthi2 – First Half

A superb first half packed with good comedy, engaging moments, and solid performances from ‘Vishnu Vishal’ and ‘Aishwarya Lekshmi’. Their chemistry works really well and keeps the film entertaining throughout! Zara Papa and ‘Sambavakaari’ song are… https://t.co/KsuY7NaSQx — Tharani ʀᴛᴋ (@iam_Tharani) July 3, 2026

Theatre Went into a blast mode for a #ThalapathyVijay song reference scene in #GattaKusthi2 .. Non-stop Laughter from the audience.. — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 3, 2026

Gatta Kusthi 2 plot

Gatta Kusthi 2 continues the story with a fresh conflict centred around family relationships, social expectations, and wrestling. The sequel follows a house husband whose commitment to his family is tested as misunderstandings begin to affect his personal life. The story focuses on romance, comedy, emotions, and sports while delivering a strong family message.

Gatta Kusthi 2 cast

Gatta Kusthi 2 features Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, reprising their popular on-screen pairing. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel also includes Karunas, Munishkanth, and Kaali Venkat as supporting cast that adds to the film’s comedy and emotional moments.

Gatta Kusthi 2 has received a positive response on Twitter, with audiences appreciating its humour and family-friendly appeal. So, this can be a good pick to watch this weekend with family.