Newly married Gauahar Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Zaid Darbar as she was heading to work in Lucknow. However, in the flight, she bumped into his ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon on the same flight, and their seats were also coincidently close to each other. Kushal took to his Instagram stories to share that how he met Gauahar and also gave explanations to the fans that he is 'not stalking' her.

In the video, Kushal is heard saying, "Okay guys. What are the chances? I am traveling to a destination and I met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met, I'm not stalking her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi. Haye Kismat"

Gauhar seemed really happy and she agreed with Kushal. She gave a high five to him and also took a selfie.

Watch the video shared by Kushal:

Kushal and Gauahar were dating when they were in Bigg Boss 7. However, over the years they have continued to be friends.

Gauahar and Zaid married on December 25 by performing all the ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, nikkah and reception. The couple started dating the lockdown and didn’t take much time to finalise the wedding. The actor had once told the media that when she met Zaid, she was sure that this is the one for her.