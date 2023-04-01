Home

Gauahar Khan Calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber ‘Dumb’ After They Mocked Ramadan Fasting

After Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made fun of fasting in Ramadan, actress Gauahar Khan slammed by calling them 'dumb'. Read the full statement.

Actress Gauahar Khan has called out celebrity couple Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber ‘dumb’ and asked them to ‘get an education’ after they made a comment on fasting during Ramadan. The couple was recently caught laughing over the aspect of fasting during Ramadan, where the ‘Baby‘ hitmaker had also said that it “deprives your body of nutrition.”

Gauahar took to her Instagram stories, where she gave a piece of her mind over the comment. She shared the interview shared by a page on Instagram, where Justin and Hailey discuss the concept of fasting and how it doesn’t make sense for them to fast. “I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly.” Justin said.

Hailey then said how fasting off food never really “made sense to her,” and said: if you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar.” She concluded: “We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid!”

Gauahar Khan posted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

Gauahar is pregnant with her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. The couple never misses a chance to share posts on their Instagram handles. On Ramadan festival, the duo shared a funny video about how at times the ‘last two minutes of Roza feels like the longest’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was seen in three web series last year namely Bestseller, Shiksha Mandal, and Salt City.

