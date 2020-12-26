2020 is ending at a brilliant note with actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding. The couple is making headlines for their pictures and videos from all the ceremonies starting from Haldi, Mehendi, Nikkah, and now Reception. New pictures and videos of Gauahar and Zaid are out and they look absolutely stunning. One of the dance videos is doing rounds on the internet where the #GaZa couple were seen sitting on the sofa and their friends, family were performing for them. In one of the performances, the actor’s song ‘Jallah Wallah’ was played, so she couldn’t control herself and ran to the stage to dance on the beats of Jallah Wallah. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Does Zaid Darbar's Makeup Before Nikaah in This Cute Video Going Viral on Instagram

Gauahar Khan grooved to the same steps in her heavy reception dress. She wore a beautiful golden and maroon lehenga, which was teamed up with a tiara, heavy matching jewellery, and a long train attached to her lehenga.

Zaid Darbar, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black and golden sherwani teamed up with black shoes. The couple looked absolutely radiant as they hold hands during their wedding reception.

Watch this viral dance video of Gauahar Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmigossip (@filmigossip)