Gauahar Khan earns big from Mumbai property, sells Versova duplex for Rs 6.01 crore

Gauahar Khan has completed a high-value property transaction in Mumbai, selling her duplex in Versova after holding the home for more than a decade.

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Gauahar Khan sells Versova home for Rs 6.01 crore (PC: Twitter)

Gauahar Khan has made a significant move in Mumbai’s property market after selling a home she had owned for nearly 12 years. The Bigg Boss 7 winner has built a strong career across television, films, OTT projects and reality shows while also keeping her personal life in the spotlight. Her latest real estate deal has now drawn attention because of the sharp rise in the property’s value over the years. The transaction comes after Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar also made headlines for their property investments in Versova. While the latest deal is linked to a home owned by Gauahar alone, it reflects the growing value of the Mumbai neighbourhood.

Gauahar Khan sells Versova duplex for Rs 6.01 crore

Gauahar Khan has sold her duplex apartment in Versova for Rs 6.01 crore, according to property registration documents. The transaction was registered on September 24, 2026. The property is located in Versova Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., S.V.P. Nagar in Versova, Andheri West.

Gauahar purchased the duplex in November 2014 for Rs 3.2 crore. The difference between the original purchase price and the latest sale value comes to Rs 2.81 crore. This means the property’s recorded consideration value has increased by nearly 88% in almost 12 years.

Inside Gauahar Khan’s Mumbai property deal

The duplex is situated on a higher floor and spreads across two levels. It has a super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft or 217.47 sq m while its built-up area is 1,872 sq ft or 173.98 sq m. The registration document does not mention any car parking as part of the transaction.

The buyers paid Rs 36.06 lakh as stamp duty for the deal. Based on the Rs 6.01 crore consideration and the built-up area of 1,872 sq ft, the transaction works out to around Rs 32,100 per sq ft. On the super built-up area, the rate comes to approximately Rs 25,700 per sq ft. These calculations are based on the consideration value recorded in the registration documents.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s connection with Versova

The latest sale is not the only property-related development involving Gauahar Khan and Versova. In February 2025, Gauahar purchased another apartment in the same residential project for Rs 2.80 crore. She and her husband Zaid Darbar also jointly purchased two apartments in the project for a combined Rs 7.33 crore. The three transactions together were valued at Rs 10.13 crore.

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar in 2020 and the couple has two sons. Zaid has also been in the spotlight through his appearance on the reality show The ALLIANCE. Gauahar openly supported her husband during his stint on the show and even hosted a watch party with family members.

Gauahar Khan’s recent work

Gauahar has continued to remain active professionally while balancing her family life. She appeared in Lovely Lolla, a romantic comedy-drama series and played Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur in Fauji 2. Her performance in Lovely Lolla also earned her the Best Actress award at the 12th International Iconic Awards 2026.