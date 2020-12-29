Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s waleema pictures are out and their gorgeous outfits will make you fall head over heels. Waleema is like a reception just performed after the nikah or marriage ceremony. It designates a feast in Arabic. While Gauahar looked graceful in shining avatar, Zaid complimented her in a navy blue suit. But what caught our attention is that Gauahar in her modern bridal avatar lifted Zaid in her arms and they looked great in the picture. Also Read - Beauty Trends of 2020: From Jade Rollers to Bold Brows - Top 5 Trends That Will Rule 2021 as Well

Zaid and Gauahar took to Instagram to share a series of beautiful HD pictures from their ceremony. The sizzling diva and her dazzling husband gave all the couples some wedding goals with their sartorially elegant looks in contrasting attires. Gauahar aced the look in a Chaitali Barbhaya’s beige coloured lehenga and kurti with intricate embroidery work in the red and green thread all over and a royal golden kiran lace running along the borders of her dupatta. On the other hand, Zaid looked dapper in Pankaj Soni’s navy blue suit with embellished cuffs, teamed with a cream coloured shirt inside and a pair of shiny black shoes. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Receive Musical Welcome From Family Members as They Sing 'Tu Jo Mila' For Newlywed Couple

The actor kept her hair open with soft curls and completed the look with a pair of gold earrings with pearl accents and exquisite gold bridal neckpieces from Anmol brand. The pictures were captioned, “In The Good , In The Bad . In weakness and In Strength (sic).” Also Read - Gauahar Khan Bumps Into Kushal Tandon in Flight, ex-beau Makes a Viral Video And Says 'Haye Kismat' - Watch

Take a look at Zaid and Gauahar’s official waleema pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date i..e. December 25, 2020, on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.

We wish a couple a happy married life!