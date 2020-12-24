Actor Gauahar Khan is all set to the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar on Friday, December 25. Taking to Instagram, she shared her couple of pictures from the Mehendi ceremony and looked absolutely gorgeous in yellow ethnic wear. In the photos, she beams with joy as she flaunts her henna laden hands. She further thanked her brother Asad for gifting her the outfit. Also Read - Watch Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Dhol Dance on 'Bole Chudiyan', 'Say Shava Shava' From Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I’m wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn’t make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan. (sic)” Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Wedding Celebrations Kick-start With First Ceremony 'Chiksa', #GaZa Twin in Yellow in Dreamy Decor

Check out the photos here:



Earlier today, she posted a picture of her and Zaid’s personalised hand casting. She wrote, “Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever ! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us.♥️ #Myfathands hahahah , @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands, hahah!”

A few days back, Gauahar announced her wedding with a post that reads, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”