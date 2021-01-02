Actor Gauahar Khan has shared an unseen video of her wedding (nikah) with husband and choreographer Zaid Darbar. The breath-taking clip shows several special moments from their big day last month, all beaded together to a romantic rendition of Yoon Shabnami from Saawairiya. Gauahar glowed in a silver and gold gharara that came with a knee-length kurta and a matching pair of gharara. She teamed it up with a heavily embroidered white dupatta that had gota all over, and styled her bridal outfit with a lot of kundan and emerald jewellery. She wore two statement neckpieces, a pair of gorgeous earrings, a statement maangtika, and a paasa. Khan at last completed the final touch up with a deep dark maroon lipstick and went subtle on the rest of the makeup. She appeared absolutely traditional and totally magical. Also Read - For Her Waleema, Gauahar Khan Stuns In Chaitali Barbhaya’s Beige Coloured Lehenga and Kurti

While sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote: “#Nikah most beautifully captured by @theweddingstory_official . #Alhamdulillah ♥️ #GAZAbkahaiDin #Reels @laamofficial @razwada.jewels @devs213.” Also Read - Gauahar Khan Lifts Husband Zaid Darbar in Her Arms During Waleema Ceremony, Shares Pictures

Have a look at Gauahar’s stunning video:

Zaid, on the other hand, shared an amazing video where the two were caught walking hand-in-hand. He captioned: “I wanna grow old with you, G♥️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 202o. The photos and videos from their wedding ceremonies were all over social media. The couple too updated their feeds with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.

We wish a couple a happy married life!