Gauahar Khan's dig at Tejasswi Prakash: With Tejasswi Prakash's triumph, Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end. Despite the fact that Pratik Sehajpal was declared the first runner-up, netizens and some former Bigg Boss contestants hoped he would win. Gauahar Khan, the former Bigg Boss winner, was cheering for contestant Pratik Sehajpal to win Bigg Boss 15, sent him a message of support after Swaragini fame was crowned the winner. She referred to him as the show's sole 'deserving winner.'

Gauahar made a jab at Tejasswi via her tweet. She wrote, "Lol!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high."

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

Gauahar also revealed her choice for the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up in another tweet. Her tweet read,”#ShamitaShetty you truly deserved to be in the top 2! You have played a feisty, dignified game. Loved it. All the best for everything in the future.”

#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2 ! U have played a feisty, dignified game . Loved it . All the best for everything in the future . ✌🏻💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

The Bigg Boss 15 grand finale ended with a bang for Tejasswi as she emerged victorious while Pratik came in second. Third place went to Karan Kundrra and fourth place was bagged by Shamita Shetty. Nishant Bhat gave up his chance at the trophy in exchange for a sum of ten lakh rupees. While Tejasswi not only won Bigg Boss 15 and a prize of Rs 40 lakh, she was also cast as the lead in Naagin 6.

