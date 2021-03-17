Mumbai: Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan was recently booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday for allegedly going out for a film’s shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19. However, her team had issued a statement saying that not to assume anything. But later on, BMC had said that the actor had tested positive on March 11 and should have gone under quarantine till March 24, but she didn’t do. The BMC official told ETimes TV, “So what if she has a report dated March 12 that says ‘negative’? It is strongly recommended that the infected person needs to isolate himself/herself for the next 14 days from the day he/she tests positive. Therefore, if Gauahar’s report was first positive on March 11, she should have shut herself up separately till March 24. But she didn’t do that, and that’s where her offence lies.” Also Read - BCCI Suspends Age-Group Cricket Tournaments Across Country Due to Rising COVID Cases

Now, as per the latest report on the same, BMC says that Gauahar will have to remain in institutional quarantine till at least March 24. A BMC official said: "On the 13th or 14th day, she will be made to undergo a RT-PCR test and only if that is negative, she can walk out free".



Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cinema Employees (FWICE) has issued a detailed non-cooperative notice against Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 guidelines. “FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting despite being tested positive for COVID-19 even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India & Maharashtra issued for the Media and Entertainment Industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra. It is indeed a serious offence and that she has not only breached the rules issued by the Government, but also endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the respective shoot. Such ignorance will not be tolerated by the FWICE and it thanks the BMC the Mumbai Police for the FIR lodged against Ms Gauahar Khan, for her inhuman, disrespectful act towards the other crew members as well as the Government.”

The note further said, “The FWICE has jointly decided to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive against Ms Gauahar Khan for two months and it is hereby advised to all the members of our affiliated craft to distance themselves from being associated with Ms Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued by the FWICE, regarding the permission given to her for resuming work in the Media and Entertainment Industry.”