Actor Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar. The couple recently announced their engagement on social media with a lovely picture and now, seems like the wedding bells are going to ring soon.

As reported by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Gauahar and Zaid are getting married in Mumbai itself in the presence of their close friends and immediate family members. The wedding venue is ITC Maratha in Mumbai before which the couple is expected to fly to Pune for a royal pre-wedding photoshoot. Both Gauahar and Zaid are head over heels in love with each other and they want to show their beautiful chemistry to the world.

The portal reported that Gauahar wanted a royal location for a photoshoot and therefore, they decided to get it done at the historical Fort Jadhavgadh Hotel in Pune. The couple will then be back in Mumbai to kickstart their wedding festivities from December 22.

The big day, as mentioned by the portal, is December 25 which means that it's going to be a big Christmas Day wedding for the couple. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions and the safety standards, the families have squeezed the guest's list and not many celebs are expected to be seen during the big ceremony.

Gauahar’s fans would be very happy to finally know that the big day is near. Our congratulations to the couple!