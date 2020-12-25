Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding reception pictures are out and they look absolutely stunning. For the grand reception, Gauahar opted for a beautiful golden and maroon lehenga, which she teamed up with a tiara, heavy matching jewellery, and a long train attached to her lehenga. Zaid, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black and golden sherwani teamed up with black shoes. The couple looked absolutely radiant as they hold hands during their wedding reception. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Says 'Qubool Hai' in a Silver Gharara by Pakistani Fashion Designer Saira Shakira - See Pics
Earlier today, she shared her first wedding official pictures. In the photos, Gauahar and Zaid chose to twin with their wedding outfit colour. While Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered ivory-hued Sharara along with traditional bridal jewellery, Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in the same colour. Also Read - 'Qubool Hai'! Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Beam With Happiness in First Wedding Pictures
She captioned the photos, “QUBOOL HAI . @zaid_darbar utfit- @laamofficial . Thank you laam . thank you soooo much @sairashakira for customising my dream nikah outfit . Jewellery- @razwada.jewels Juttis- @juttiexpress Styled by – @devs213 @krutikasharmaa Photographer – @theweddingstory_official Decor concept and design – @devikanarainandcompany Production – @classicweddingconcepts Wedding planner – @copper_events Hairstylist – @ritikahairstylist #GaZa #GauaharKhan #GaZabKaHaiDin #ZaidDarbar #Wedding #Love #Nikah #family #togetherness. (sic)”
The couple started their pre-wedding ceremonies with Chiksa ceremony followed by Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony.
Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.
We wish a couple a happily married life!