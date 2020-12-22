Actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar’s wedding festivities have begun and photos from the day 1 of the ceremonies are taking the internet by storm. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while now, will be tying the knot on December 25. The couple shared a few pictures from their pre-wedding traditional ceremony – Chiksa. Chiksa is a traditional ceremony where the family gathers to give the groom and bride a turmeric facial. It is the same as Haldi. Sharing the same on Instagram, both Gauahar and Zaid captioned: “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. ❤#Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations – Chiksa . #GaZabKaHaiDin #weddingbells #love #togetherforever #ILoveYou”. Also Read - Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan’s Political Drama Gives a Tour Inside Pataudi Palace

For the occasion, Gauahar Khan wore a beautiful yellow lehenga with silver gota work and multi prints from designer Maayera Jaipur. She completed her look with a gorgeous floral mangtika, earrings from Punit Gupta. Her hair was left open with soft curls and the hairstylist gave a floral touch with small colorful flowers. On the other side, the groom complimented the bride, looked handsome in a classy yellow kurta with white pajama and yellow-golden juti. Also Read - How Gauahar Khan Agreed to Marry Zaid Darbar Over a Month of Dating - All About Their Christmas Wedding

Gauahar and Zaid’s pictures show the dreamy venue was all decorated with blue, yellow and white flowers. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Wedding Date, Venue, Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Details - All You Need to Know

Have a look at Chiksa pictures of #GaZa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by classicweddingconcepts (@classicweddingconcepts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Kadam (@ritikahairstylist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by agma irajkar (@nagmamirajkar)

Zaid’s brother Awez shared some more pictures from the ceremony: “Mere brother ki hone wali dulhan ❤️

3 days to go “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awez Darbar (@awez_darbar)



Gauahar and Zaid dance on dhol beats during Chiksa ceremony, Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Chaska (@tellychaska)

A few days ago, Gauhar shared her cute wedding invitation card along with the caption, “Jab We Met #6daystogo” on her Instagram. The adorable video showed how the couple actually met at a grocery store. Their love blossomed during the lockdown, at a time when people had to stay locked inside their homes.

In November, the diva said yes to Darbar and they took to social media to share their stunning engagement pictures.

Stay tuned for more pictures and updates from the #GaZa Wedding.