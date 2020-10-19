Gauahar Khan, who is currently winning hearts as ‘Toofani senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, is likely to get married this year, reveals her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Zaid revealed that he has heard her telling Rahul Vaidya that she’s taken and getting married this year. He said, “We are just family friends” and added that his entire family is very fond of her and his younger sister even wants to be like her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar October 19 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Furiously Sprays Foam on Abhinav Shukla's Face, Says 'You Deserve It'

Speaking to Times of India, Zaid reacted to Eijaz's confession that he has a crush on her and was quoted as saying, "I did not feel possessive at all. In fact, I wanted him to realise a few more qualities of Gauahar because I know she is too good. I think the more she will stay inside the house, the more they will realise her qualities. There are two ways of looking at it, if I think in a negative way that can make me possessive but if I am feeling positive, I will definitely feel nice about it. Unki khoobiyaan humse achcha bhala kaun jaanega (who knows her better than me)."

Zaid believes that Gauahar is better than other seniors, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. Talking about how her fans have been tagging him in the posts, he said, "They tag me in every video or picture and Rahul also where he asked her to meet him outside and she said 'I am taken'. I've heard most probably she is getting married this year. I've heard that too (laughs) again."

For those who don’t know, Zaid is a choreographer and son of music composer Ismail Darbar. Gauahar and Zaid are good friends and often share candid pictures on Instagram.