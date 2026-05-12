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Gauarav Gera reveals the truth behind Ranveer Singh getting three vanity vans in Dhurandhar

Gauarav Gera reveals the truth behind Ranveer Singh getting three vanity vans in Dhurandhar

There were screenshots on Reddit claiming Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh used three vanity vans during the shoot, named “Hamza Van,” “Hamza Staff Van,” and “Hamza Normal Van.”

Ranver Singh and Gaurav Gera (Pic Collage)

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of his film Dhurandhar, in which he plays an Indian spy. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released in two parts. Both instalments were well received and achieved record-breaking box office collections. The first part grossed Rs 1300 crore, while the second part earned over Rs 1,800 crore globally. Recently, screenshots of the end credits of Dhurandhar went viral on social media. The screenshots claimed that Ranveer Singh used three vanity vans during the shoot, named “Hamza Van,” “Hamza Staff Van,” and “Hamza Normal Van.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian and actor Gaurav Gera have now reacted to the controversy, expressing their support for Ranveer Singh. Khan recently visited Gaurav Gera’s home. During the visit, she spoke about Ranveer Singh and his vanity van. Gera plays the character Alam in the film, and Khan praised his performance, saying that she did not recognize him when she first watched the movie.

Also Read: Watch- Kashmiri boy wins hearts singing ‘Jaiye Sajana’ from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Jasmine Sandlas reacts to the viral video

Gauarav Gera on Ranveer Singh getting three vanity vans in Dhurandhar

Farah Khan then praised Ranveer Singh for his performance, saying that after such a brilliant act, all of his demands should be fulfilled. She added, “What a talent! Give him five more vans after Dhurandhar.” Gaurav Gera then joked, “Maine toh nahi dekhi itni vans” (I haven’t seen that many vans). Farah laughed and replied, “If he even wanted them, give them to him.”

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Also Read: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 legal trouble continues as Rang De song dispute talks with Trimurti Films break down

Recalling an anecdote from the sets, Gaurav Gera shared Ranveer’s playful side. He said, “We were sitting for Dhurandhar’s reading, which went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer Singh took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased me in a voice, saying, ‘Chutki, washroom jaayegi (Will you come to the washroom)?’ He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful.”

Gaurav Gera’s 28-year-old letter goes viral

Gaurav Gera posted pictures of a handwritten letter he wrote to his parents back in 1998, just weeks after he moved from Delhi to Mumbai with big dreams and very little certainty. In the letter, a young Gaurav opens up about his early days in the city. He wrote, “Dear Mumma and Papa, How are you guys? I’m really well over here. Nothing has materialised on the money front for me, but I hope to do well soon. There’s a lot of work here compared to Delhi.” It’s simple, honest, and hits hard. He also spoke about rehearsing every evening for the musical Man of La Mancha, calling it a prestigious project at the time. Even without financial stability, he stayed focused on learning and growing.

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