Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar Announce Pregnancy: ‘Need All Your Love And Prayers’

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently made their pregnancy announcement in a cute Instagram post.

Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar Announce Pregnancy: Gauhar Khan recently announced her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram animated video in a joint post with her husband Zaid Darbar. The duo who got married in December 2020 are soon going to be parents. Gauhar keeps posting mushy pictures with Zaid and the duo sets major couple goals on social media. Be it their dinner dates or vacations, netizens have always hailed their romance. As the actor is all set to start a new chapter in her life, she requested her fans and followers for their love and blessings. Gauhar also wrote a line in Urdu as well.

GAUHAR KHAN ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The couple captioned their joint post as, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too. 🥰.” Gauhar got engaged to Zaid in November 2020. Zaid is an actor, dancer, content creator and son of music director Ismail Darbar.

Gauhar was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7.

