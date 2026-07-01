Gaurav Khanna REACTS to Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement on Lock Upp Season 2, says: ‘Pyaar abhi…’

During his first public appearance following the reality show episode, Gaurav Khanna spoke about his relationship with Akanksha Chamola and shared an emotional message that has caught fans' attention.

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Gaurav Khanna on Akanksha Chamola's divorce announcement (PC: Instagram)

Television actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has finally responded to the divorce announcement made by his wife, Akanksha Chamola, on the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2. His emotional reaction has caught the attention of fans who have been following the couple’s relationship for years. While Akanksha recently confirmed that they have been living separately and are heading for divorce, Gaurav’s first public appearance after the revelation painted a different picture. The actor made it clear that despite their decision to part ways, his love, respect and support for Akanksha remain unchanged.

What did Gaurav Khanna say about Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement?

Gaurav Khanna made his first public appearance while promoting Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 on the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3 alongside host Rohit Shetty and other contestants. During his interaction with photographers, he was asked about Akanksha Chamola’s recent statement regarding their separation.

Responding to the questions, Gaurav said, “Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai. Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko. Woh meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh peeche kyun hatunga.” The actor’s heartfelt response quickly went viral on social media, with many fans appreciating the respect and maturity he showed while speaking about his wife.

How did Gaurav react after Akanksha confirmed the divorce?

When asked about Akanksha publicly announcing the divorce, Gaurav once again expressed his support for her. He wished her success on Lock Upp Season 2 and said he would always stand by her. He added that he hopes Akanksha performs well on the reality show and returns as a winner. Gaurav also shared that he was happy to be on the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3 and preferred to focus on work while continuing to support Akanksha personally.

See Gaurav Khanna’s viral video here

Gaurav Khanna reacted to his divorce for the first time. He said, “Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai. Main hamesha support karunga. Meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya tha to piche kyun hatu?”#GauravKhanna #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/2Ziq95hc8P — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 30, 2026

What did Akanksha Chamola reveal on Lock Upp Season 2?

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha Chamola surprised everyone along with hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan by revealing that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced. She shared that they have been living separately for the past one year and had kept the news private until now.

According to Akanksha, the decision was made mutually after both realised they were not compatible as life partners despite continuing to care for each other. She also clarified that there is no bitterness between them and that they continue to stay in touch and support one another. The actress further revealed that they delayed making the separation public because their families believed they were simply taking some time apart to work on their relationship.

SHOCKING! Day 1 of #LockUpp delivers the biggest headline as Akanksha Chamola reveals she and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced. pic.twitter.com/9vziwOKAYF — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 27, 2026

When did Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola get married?

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married in 2016 in a grand wedding ceremony held in Kanpur. Over the years, the couple often appeared together at public events and remained one of television’s admired pairs. Akanksha had also visited Gaurav during the family week of superstar Salman Khan host show, where fans praised their chemistry and warm bond. Their recent announcement has therefore come as a surprise to many viewers.