Gauri Khan breaks silence Aryan Khan’s arrest: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 was fun and catty, like most other episodes on the show, but there was something that struck a chord with the audience. This time, Gauri Khan, who’s married to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, appeared on KJo’s chat show with her friends and ‘Bollywood wives’ Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. At one point, Karan talked to her about the entire troublesome time that they faced as a family during Aryan Khan‘s arrest in an alleged drug case.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Team up With Madhur Bhandarkar For Inspector Ghalib? - Here's What we Know

KARAN JOHAR ASKS GAURI KHAN ABOUT ARYAN KHAN’S ARREST

The host asked Gauri how they held up together and came out stronger from that entire phase. “I know you as a mother and him as a father, we are members of the same family and I feel like I am your children’s godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever. What do you have to say about your own handling tough times when families go through something like this?” asked Karan. Gauri, who always appears graceful and sharp in her conversations, explained how it was the ‘worse’ time that any family could be subjected to. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Supports Karan Johar And Slams Trolls For Linking Him in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

GAURI KHAN SPEAKS ON ARYAN KHAN’S ARREST: IT WAS THE WORST TIME AS A FAMILY

She said, “As a family, we have been through, nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone.” She took the platform to thank everyone who stood with them throughout their difficult times. Gauri said it was also the time that made them realise how they were loved by so many people, even those whom they don’t know. “All our friends, and so many people who we didn’t know, so many messages and so much love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this,” she said. Also Read - Gauri Khan or Kiara Advani: Who Looks Hotter in That Black Faux Cutout Dress With Thigh-High Slit?

On October 2 last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan, SRK-Gauri’s elder son, from a cruise in Mumbai. The star kid then spent 25 days in judicial custody after which the high court granted him bail and declared that there was no evidence against him.

Meanwhile, it was Gauri’s comeback on Karan’s Koffee With Karan after a hiatus of 17 years. Apart from commenting on the Aryan Khan case, Gauri and others also spoke about their kids’ dating lives, how they deal with stardom and their own interpersonal relationships in the industry. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan!