Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is enjoying a big luxurious present gifted by Gauri Khan at her Mumbai home. Gauri, who is an interior designer, has sent Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday’s elder sister a beautiful and creative wall art that has her portrait and names of movies written on it. This portrait is special because it is a picture of Ananya. This portrait has been made by mixing many modern things. Ananya is excited to receive such a lovely gift and has thanked Gauri for this through a special note. The post of the actress has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Surprises Fans on 36th Birthday With Release Date, Know When And Where to Watch

The exquisite art piece will remind you has Hollywood movie names. “Thank you Gauri Aunty for making this for me”, Ananya wrote in her caption. With this, she has expressed her love for the gift by sharing ‘Love It’, ‘Stunning’ and ‘Wow’ stickers. In this picture you can see that Ananya can be seen posing like a portrait wearing a white top. Also Read - Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Return From Their Romantic New Year Holiday in Ranthambore, Check Airport Pics

Have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Panday Fanpage 👸 (@ananyapandaysimp)

Also Read - Ops! Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Holidaying Secretly In Ranthambore? Here's What We Know

Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. She has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.