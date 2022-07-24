Gauri Khan Gives Sneak Peek Inside Mannat’s New Interior Design: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s lavish paradise Mannat is one of the most famous luxury celeb homes. SRK and Gauri’s house is known for its stylish and artistic architecture which makes it unique and appealing. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri recently shared two pictures from the new interior design of Mannat on her social media handle. Gauri can be see posing in her glam avatar at the new corner of Mannat that she designed herself. Gauri, who’s an interior designer and a film producer gave some candid poses while giving fans a sneak peek inside Mannat’s newly designed interiors.Also Read - Vishnu Vishal Joins Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Trend, Credits Wife Jwala Gutta

Gauri posed in a blue mini dress and black heels on a black leather chair. In the background a wall is covered in white marble-like stone laid our vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the centre in black. Gauri captioned her post as, "he black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home… Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns

Gauri owns one of India’s largest fil production and VFX company Red Chillies Entertainment, she co-founded with her actor husband Shah Rukh Khan.

