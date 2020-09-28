Producer Gauri Khan talks about husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s life, struggling days and experiencing a new bond in the lockdown. Gauri and Shah Rukh got married in 1992, the year he started his career in Bollywood. He shifted to Mumbai from Delhi and went on to become a global phenomenon. Recently, in an interview with NDTV, Gauri Khan spoke about the journey of the King of Bollywood from a TV actor to a superstar. She revealed her ups and down. “Frankly I did not realise even after his films released, even after he gave those blockbusters. Took a long, long time for it to sink in that he has arrived”, Gauri talks about SRK’s success. Also Read - Suhana Khan's Transformation From Hoodie to Glam Chic Look is Mesmerising, Pictures Go Viral

Gauri further mentioned,"And it was very organic, gradual. It wasn't like I woke up one fine day in this place and said 'Wow, he has arrived'. It wasn't like that. It was his struggle…we went through ups and downs. He has accomplished so much and done so well for himself.. all of us are enjoying his hard work today."

Talking about the lockdown and spending time together, she said, "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating."

Asking about their children, like how are they spending time at home. Gauri said, “Suhana has been busy with her online school while Aryan, who just finished college, is taking a much-needed break by relaxing, watching movies and playing games. AbRam, on the other hand, is back to school. While it was initially hard for the kids, they are all coping well.”