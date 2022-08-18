Gauri Khan At Malaika Arora’s Bash: Bollywood’s reigning fashion queen Malaika Arora hosted a star-studded bash on Wednesday evening. Malaika’s gala event was attended by a host of celebs including Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Sophie Choudhry and many more. The stunning hostess Malaika as always turned heads in an orange shimmery mini dress, however it was Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri who stole the limelight! Malaika Arora hosted a launch event in MumbaiAlso Read - From Gauri Khan To Nora Fatehi B-Town Celebs DAZZLE At Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show With Deepika & Ranveer- SEE PHOTOS

Gauri Khan made a statement in a black bodycon midi dress and a stunning emerald necklace. The star wife made jaws drop, as she arrived at the star-studded bash.

Watch Gauri Khan Posing For The Paps:

All eyes were on Gauri Khan the moment she stepped inside the venue and posed for the paps donning a sexy black dress. Gauri’s outfit featured spaghetti straps, a wide neckline with a sheer panel, and a bodycon fitting accentuating her figure.

Check Out Gauri Khan At Malaika’s Bash

Shah Rukh Khan's wife posing in a black bodycon dress in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. For the accessories, Gauri chose silver kitten heels, an emerald necklace, matching rings, and a bracelet. Gauri Khan opted for a glam makeup look, she went with winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin. Gauri Khan clicked with her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

Besides Gauri, Malaika’s event was attened by her entire family including son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak, and her parents were also a part of the event. Malaika’s parents posing with her sister Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak Arhaan Khan at his mother’s star-studded bash.

On a related note, Malaika Arora recently invested in an artisanal global accessories brand, she has collaborated with Namrata Karad to bring the brand to India and made sure she celebrated the launch with a star-studded bash.