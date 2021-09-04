Mumbai: Ever since Gautam and Pankhuri Rode got married in 2018, their fans have been eagerly waiting for the much-loved couple to make their onscreen appearance post marriage. Now their prayers have finally been answered, the two will unite for a soulful and romantic music video, Sun Le Zara!Also Read - Akshaye Khanna Starrer State of Siege: Temple Attack Trailer Released, Gautam Rode's Intense Look Will Leave Fans Stunned

Shot in the most romantic place on earth, Kashmir, the poster was released today and it depicts what the beautiful couple stands for, true love.

Says Gautam Rode, "It's very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity. The poster is just the beginning of what is to come and I am looking forward to the same."

Pankhuri adds, “It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. The poster is special for me as it is the first time that Gautam and I will come together in a music video and that too in the romantic space and I am excited to see the reaction that everyone will have for this song.”

The song will release on September 6, 2021.

— This is a press release