Gayatri Joshi And Husband Vikas Oberoi Escape Unhurt After Multiple Car-Collision in Italy

Swades fame Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were driving a Lamborghini in Sardinia when a Ferrari tried to overtake a large van in front of them, toppled and caught fire. The couple escaped the accident.

Gayatri Joshi-VIkas Oberoi meet with an accident in Italy

Swades fame actor Gayatri Joshi met with an accident in Italy and escaped unhurt. The couple was driving their Lamborghini when they tried to take over a van along with a Ferrari. While the Ferrari, being driven by an elderly couple hit the van, toppled and caught fire, Gayatri and husband Vikas Oberoi escaped the accident. In an official statement given to Free Press Journal later, the former Bollywood actor confirmed that both she and her husband are “absolutely fine’.

The accident happened during the Sardinia Supercar Tour in Sardinia, Italy in which luxury cars parade from Teulada to Olbia. As reported by various news portals, it was a multiple-car collision and the vehicle that caught fire was being driven by a Swiss couple. Gayatri told FPJ after the accident: “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here.. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine (sic).”

A video of the accident is now going viral on social media in which multiple cars are seen racing hard on the road, trying to take over a large white van. Check out the viral video here:

Two deaths on a Ferrari in Sardina, Italy pic.twitter.com/skT3CaXg0T — Globe Clips (@globeclip) October 3, 2023

Both Gayatri and Vikas spend most of their time abroad. The couple got married in the year 2005. Vikas heads one of the most prominent construction businesses in the country – Oberoi Construction. The two are often seen hanging out with their industry friends including Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan among others.

Gayatri, before bagging the 2004 film Swades alongside Shah Rukh Khan, won the Femina Miss India International in 2000. After working in the Ashutosh Gowarikar’s directorial, she left the industry to focus on her family. She has two kids with Vikas.

In 2019, Gayatri had made news for losing Rs 40,000 in a credit card fraud. The police official revealed that it looked like a case of card cloning where someone stole the actor’s card and duplicated it to withdraw the money.

