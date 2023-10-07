Home

Gayatri Joshi Car Accident Update: Actress Returns to Mumbai With Husband Vikas Oberoi After Italy Road Crash

Gayatri Joshi Car Accident Update: The actress has returned to Mumbai with her husband Vikas Oberoi after Italy road crash incident.

Gayatri Joshi Car Accident Update: Gayatri Joshi arrived in Mumbai, India after the horrific road accident in Italy. The actress is accompanied by her billionaire husband Vikas Oberoi on her return to her home nation. Gayatri and Vikas met with a car crash incident in Italy in which a Swiss couple died. There were multiple media reports regarding the possibility of ‘double homicide’ charges on Vikas while local Italian agencies were probing the accident case. However, Vikas refused the reports of any charges and clarified that ‘no charges’ are filed against him in Italy car crash. Gayatri is known for making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades.

GAYATRI JOSHI-VIKAS OBEROI RETURN TO INDIA

Realty Group issues a statement which read, “Our Chairman and Managing Director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi were in a multiple car accident in Sardinia, Italy early this week. They are safe and have returned to Mumbai today,” as reported by NDTV. A video of the car crash incident went viral which captured the collision between the couple’s Lamborghini and a Ferrari. There were pictures from the accident place that emerged online which showed Gayatri sitting on the road in a numb state after the horrific accident. The other couple (Melissa Krautli, 63, Markus Krautli, 67) from Switzerland died on the spot and Gayatri-Vikas escaped unhurt from the tragic accident.

GAYATRI JOSHI’S JOURNEY FROM RADIO JOCKET TO SHAH RUKH KHAN’S LEADING LADY

Gayatri was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra and started her career as a video jockey. She left the city to chase her goal of becoming the Femina India beauty pageant winner. Gayatri represented India at Miss International 2000 after winning the Femina Miss India International title in 2000. The diva starred in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades (2004), which shows Shah Rukh Khan as a NRI NASA engineer who visits his Indian roots. The social message and Gayatri performance and her chemistry with Shah Rukh was hailed by cinephiles.

