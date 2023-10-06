Home

Gayatri Joshi Car Accident Update: No Charges Filed Against Husband Vikas Oberoi

Gayatri Joshi’s husband Vikas Oberoi refused the reports of any charges against him in Italy car accident.

Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi recently met with a car accident in Italy. It was reported that Vikas has been charged with road homicide as prosecutors of the Italian city have opened an investigation after a Swiss couple died in the accident. However, as per the latest update related to the case, a source has said Gayatri’s husband Vikas Oberoi refused the reports of any charges and clarified that ‘no charges’ are filed against him in Italy car crash.

Soon after the car crash, a video of the accident went viral on the internet which captured the collision between the couple’s Lamborghini and a Ferrari. There were pictures from the accident place that emerged online which showed Gayatri sitting on the road in a numb state after the horrific accident.

The other couple (Melissa Krautli, 63, Markus Krautli, 67) from Switzerland died on the spot and Gayatri-Vikas escaped unhurt from the tragic accident.

Gayatri Joshi, who was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, began her career as a video jockey. She left the city to chase her goal of becoming the Femina India beauty pageant winner. She represented India at Miss International 2000 after winning the Femina Miss India International title in 2000. She starred in Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial 2004 movie ‘Swades’, which is all about an NRI NASA engineer who visits his Indian roots. The movie received positive reviews, and Gayatri Joshi was praised for her “mature” portrayal.

In 2005, Gayatri and Vikas tied the knot. She has also worked as an advertising model and appeared in a number of music videos, including Hans Raj Hans’ ‘Jhanjaria and Jagjit Singh’s ‘Kaghaz Ki Kashti’.

