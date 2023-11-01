Home

Entertainment

Gayatri Joshi-Vikas Oberoi’s First Public Appearance After Italy Car Crash Goes Viral, Watch Video From at Jio World Plaza Event

Gayatri Joshi-Vikas Oberoi’s First Public Appearance After Italy Car Crash Goes Viral, Watch Video From at Jio World Plaza Event

Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi Were Spotted in Mumbai For The First Time After Car Crash in Italy. The Couple Graced The red Carpet of Jio World Plaza.

Gayatri Joshi-Vikas Oberoi's First Public Appearance at Jio World Plaza Event After Italy Car Crash Goes Viral, Watch

Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi, made their first public appearance in Mumbai after their car crash in Italy last month. The accident left two Swiss nationals dead and garnered significant media attention. The couple were spotted at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza on Tuesday night. For the event, Gayatri Joshi wore a yellow dress with feathered sleeves, and Vikas Oberoi, on the other hand, was dressed in a blue suit. As they arrived at the Jio World Plaza launch, the couple posed for photographs and smiled, marking their return to the public eye since the accident.

Trending Now

Watch the video of Gayatri and Vikas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



For the unversed, Vikas Oberoi is the chairman and MD of Oberoi Realty with a reported net worth of $3.7 billion according to Forbes.

You may like to read

Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi’s Accident in Italy

The accident in Italy involved two luxury sports cars, a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. Vikas was reportedly driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan during the incident, which saw the roof of the Lamborghini ripped off. Fortunately, both Vikas and Gayatri emerged unharmed. An investigation later cleared Vikas of any wrongdoing, as there was reportedly no prima facie case against him.

In a statement released by Oberoi Realty at the time, it was confirmed that the couple had met with an accident in Sardinia, Italy, on October 2, 2023, but were fortunate to return safely to Mumbai. The statement read, “Our chairman and managing director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi had met with accident in Sardinia, Italy on 2nd October 2023. By God’s grace they both are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely.”

Gayatri had also assured the public that they were both in good health after the incident, expressing gratitude for their well-being. She had written, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here… With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.