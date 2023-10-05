Home

Gayatri Joshi’s Husband Vikas Oberoi Likely to Face ‘Double-Homicide’ Charges in Italy Car Crash Case

Gayatri Joshi’s Husband Vikas Oberoi Likely to Face ‘Double-Homicide’ Charges: Gayatri Joshi’s billionaire husband Vikas Oberoi is currently under investigation in connection to the Italy road accident case. The car crash that claimed the lives of two Swiss nationals is being investigated by local authorities. The prosecutors in Sardinia’s Cagliari are probing into ‘double road homicide’, meaning her husband could face up to seven years in jail if charged and found guilty. The horrific video of the incident recent went viral on social media. It shows a Lamborghini and a Ferrari’s crash in which a Swiss couple named Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli died after a camper overturned.

GAYATRI JOSHI’S HUSBAND COULD FACE HOMICIDE CHARGES IN ITALY CAR ACCIDENT CASE:

GAYATRI JOSHI SHAKEN AFTER ITALY CAR CRASH INCIDENT

Vikas was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan and is in the list of suspects in connection with the ‘double road homicide’, as reported by the Italian publication L’Unione Sarda. Vikas and Gayatri were unharmed in the road accident despite the roof of the Lamborghini being ripped off. In a new picture has has surfaced online Gayatri is seen sitting on the side of a road after the incident and looks visibly shaken. In another pic the front of the crashed car on the side of the highway looks completely mangled.

Gayatri made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. She also won the ‘Femina Miss India International’ title in 2000. Gayatri tied the knot in August 2005. She also has two sons – Vihaan Oberoi (born in 2006) and Yuvaan (born in 2010).

