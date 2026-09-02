GDN OTT release: When and where to watch R Madhavan’s biographical film online

R Madhavan steps into the role of a real-life personality in GDN. The film has generated interest among viewers waiting to know when they can watch the biographical drama from home.

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R Madhavan’s biographical film moves from theatres to OTT (PC: Twitter)

R Madhavan continues to take on different kinds of roles and his latest outing, GDN, is another project that sees him step into the shoes of a real-life personality. The film arrived in theatres recently with Madhavan playing renowned inventor GD Naidu. While its theatrical run did not deliver the expected numbers, the biographical drama is now moving to the digital space. For viewers who missed the film on the big screen, the OTT release offers a chance to watch Madhavan’s portrayal of the celebrated inventor from home. The film will also reach audiences in several Indian languages through its streaming release.

When will GDN release on OTT?

GDN will start streaming on Netflix from September 4. The platform confirmed the digital premiere on Wednesday giving viewers a clear date to watch the R Madhavan starrer online. The film will be available with dubbed versions in Hindi Telugu Malayalam and Kannada. This is expected to expand its reach beyond the original Tamil-speaking audience. The announcement was shared with a Tamil caption which translates to “One man’s life is this place’s history.”

Oru manushan oda vaazhkai indha naatu oda varalaaru pic.twitter.com/Ga29ziMp1q — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 2, 2026

What is GDN about?

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film follows his determination to develop new ideas while dealing with opposition from powerful authorities. His journey is presented through his passion for technology and his efforts to push forward despite the challenges around him. The story looks beyond his inventions and focuses on the obstacles he faced while pursuing his vision.

Who stars in GDN?

R Madhavan leads the film as GD Naidu. The cast also features Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Thambi Ramaiah, Priyamani and Dushara Vijayan in prominent roles. Madhavan has also produced the film with his wife Sarita under their Tricolour Films banner. The production houses previously collaborated on Madhavan’s one of the finest Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which explored the life of aerospace scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan.

How did GDN perform in theatres?

GDN was released in theatres on August 7. The film opened alongside DC directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. Despite the interest around Madhavan’s portrayal of GD Naidu the film did not perform as strongly as expected at the box office. According to the latest available Sacnilk data the movie has earned around Rs 6.32 crore worldwide. Its OTT premiere could now give the film an opportunity to find a larger audience after its theatrical run.

The digital release will allow GDN to reach viewers who may not have watched it in cinemas. It also gives audiences outside Tamil Nadu access to the story through its multiple dubbed versions. For Madhavan fans the film offers another opportunity after his exceptional Dhurandhar franchise to see the actor in a role based on an important figure from India’s history of innovation.

What is next for Madhavan?

R. Madhavan is set to headline the highly anticipated Netflix crime drama series Legacy. Directed by Charukesh Sekar this global streaming project features Madhavan navigating fierce power struggles as an ageing gangster.

The ensemble cast completely features Gulshan Devaiah, Abhishek Banerjee, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Swasika Vijay, Harish Uthaman, Vivek Prasanna, Kaali Venkat, John Mahendran, Ramesh Thilak, Vasundhara Kashyap, Abarnathi, Saras Menon, and Vaiyapuri in crucial roles. As of now the streaming date has not been officially announced.