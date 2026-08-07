GDN Twitter Review: R Madhavan wins hearts as GD Naidu, fans call film ‘Outstanding biopic’

GDN Twitter Review: Netizens loved R Madhavan, and thanked the him for bringing the “untold hero” to the big screen and praised for delivering yet another memorable performance. Check reactions.

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R Madhavan’s GDN (PC-Instagram)

R Madhavan’s much-awaited biographical drama GDN has opened in theatres, and the film is already receiving positive reactions on X. Early viewers have praised Madhavan for his portrayal of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, the self-taught inventor and industrialist from Coimbatore whose remarkable journey forms the heart of the film. The film introduces audiences to a lesser-known figure who built the UMS bus empire, developed India’s first indigenous electric motor and faced several challenges during the colonial era. It also touches upon his meeting with Adolf Hitler and his decision to give away much of his wealth.

The story begins with a textbook committee discussing whether GD Naidu deserves a place in school history books. The opening sets up the film’s central idea — introducing a remarkable personality whose contributions remain unfamiliar to many people.

Soon after the first show, viewers took to X (Twitter) to share their reactions. Many called the film an inspiring biopic and praised Madhavan’s performance. One viewer wrote that GDN is an “outstanding biopic” that deserves a standing ovation, adding that the film effectively tells the story of an inventor who challenged the system without compromising his integrity.

Another user praised the film for highlighting Naidu’s inventions and his fight against colonial challenges, calling it a story of “courage, perseverance and innovation.”

Madhavan’s performance has emerged as one of the biggest talking points. One viewer praised the actor’s portrayal of G D Naidu, while also appreciating the performances of Priyamani, Sathyaraj and Dushara Vijayan. The film’s visuals, music and narration also received positive reactions.

Another fan thanked Madhavan for bringing the “untold hero” to the big screen and praised the actor for delivering yet another memorable performance.

Take a look at the tweets on GDN movie:

#GDNReview! #GDNaidu is just an outstanding biopic that deserves a standing ovation! The film is not just a story about a courageous inventer who took on the system and outsmarted it but also about an individual who never compromised his integrity! Full marks to the entire unit!… — Cineobserver (@cineobserver) August 4, 2026

#GDNMovie | #GDN First Half ✅ A neatly packed first half with ‘R Madhavan’ delivering a brilliant performance as ‘GD Naidu’. Strong performances from Priya Mani Sathyaraj & Dushara. Grand visuals, good music, and an engaging narration make it an interesting watch so far. … https://t.co/sQg02RZHWW — Tharani ʀᴛᴋ (@iam_Tharani) August 7, 2026