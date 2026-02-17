Geetha Govindam to Dear Comrade: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda films together amid wedding rumours

Amid rising buzz about a possible wedding between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fuelled by airport sightings, speculative invites and viral rumours, fans are turning their attention once again to the movies that first brought this duo together. While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed their relationship, speculation has intensified this month with wedding dates, no-phone policies and exclusive venue reports circulating widely online.

Their on-screen chemistry has long been a topic of admiration, and with renewed personal interest in their lives, audiences are revisiting the projects that ignited this bond, revisiting both playfully romantic and powerful dramatic pairings.

Geetha Govindam

The 2018 Telugu romantic comedy Geetha Govindam marked the first time Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared the screen. Directed by Parasuram and produced by GA2 Pictures, the film paired Vijay’s earnest Govind with Rashmika’s confident Geetha in a breezy, entertaining love story that resonated across age groups.

This film was a commercial hit and became a cultural favourite, with audiences embracing their impeccable chemistry right from the first song to the heartfelt climax. It remains one of the most-streamed Telugu films on digital platforms and a go-to favourite for fans of romantic cinema.

Dear Comrade

Following the success of Geetha Govindam, Rashmika and Vijay reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade, a romantic action drama directed by Bharat Kamma. The story explored love, ambition and personal struggle in a much deeper, emotionally intense way.

Rashmika’s portrayal of a determined cricketer dealing with personal challenges and Vijay’s brooding, layered character strengthened their reputation as not just a charming on-screen pair but as versatile performers willing to tackle complex roles. The film’s music and emotionally charged scenes kept the duo’s pairing alive in discussions long after release.

Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story

Adding to their growing filmography, Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story has also been associated with the pair by fans and entertainment reports, keeping the expectation of their frequent collaborations alive. While this title is now mentioned with the duo’s body of shared work, official confirmation of release details and roles is still awaited, and fans are eager for more news.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Looking ahead, Rashmika and Vijay are reportedly reuniting for a period drama titled Ranabaali, slated for a 2026 theatrical release. Reports suggest the film will feature both actors opposite each other, adding yet another anticipated project to their list.

Why fans still ship this couple

From Geetha Govindam to Dear Comrade, and now Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story and Ranabaali, the duo has given audiences a blend of youthful romance, emotional depth and evolving maturity on screen. With rumours of their engagement and a potential wedding set for February 2026 making waves, including reported strict privacy policies at the event, the actors’ personal and professional narratives are increasingly intertwined in public imagination.

True or not, one thing is clear: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda remain one of South cinema’s most captivating pairs, cherished for both their performances and the possibility of an off-screen love story that fans hope continues both on and off screen.